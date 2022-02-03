Novacoin (NVC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $293,238.81

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. Novacoin has a total market cap of $293,238.81 and approximately $1,225.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,665.19 or 0.99881767 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020951 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025479 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00455853 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

