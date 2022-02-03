Novara Calcio Fan Token (NOV) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00002580 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a market cap of $190,579.35 and approximately $14,504.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novara Calcio Fan Token Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Trading

