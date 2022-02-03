Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Nucor by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Nucor by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.55%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

