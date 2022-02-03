NuShares Hits Market Cap of $437,489.48 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 102.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One NuShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $437,489.48 and $2.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00016417 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,167,111,116 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,641,980 coins. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

