Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,532. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

