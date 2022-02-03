Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NEV traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $17.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.