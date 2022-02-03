Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 20.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NKG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.18. 9,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,041. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.57.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
