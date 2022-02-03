Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund alerts:

NYSE:NID traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.37. 80 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,180. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.