Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 27.0% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund alerts:

Shares of NIQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,433. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.