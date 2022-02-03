Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NMS remained flat at $$15.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,247. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

