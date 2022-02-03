Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NMCO)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $14.67. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,788. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $17.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

