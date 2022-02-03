Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NMZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,641. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
