Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NMZ stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,641. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 754,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

