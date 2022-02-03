Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NUV stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,538. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

