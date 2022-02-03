Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 359731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

