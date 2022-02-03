Nuveen Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.91

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 359731 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NUV)
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
