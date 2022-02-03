Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,171. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97.
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
