Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,171. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

