Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NRK)

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years.

NRK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

