Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:NSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,162. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.93. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $6.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSL. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

