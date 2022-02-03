Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Down 6%

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.09 and last traded at $57.48. 9,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 440,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.15.

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuvei in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.57.

Get Nuvei alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nuvei Corporation will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $964,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000.

About Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.