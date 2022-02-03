Nyzo (NYZO) Price Hits $0.0966 on Major Exchanges

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for $0.0966 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $1.15 million and $73,435.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.70 or 0.07070778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00055176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,541.43 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.