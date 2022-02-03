O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OI stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $13.82. 19,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.