Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Gap Up to $16.71

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.71, but opened at $17.35. Oak Street Health shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 17,098 shares traded.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,811 shares of company stock worth $6,906,289. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 593,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

