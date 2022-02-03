Oasis Network Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Billion (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $158.79 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,493,014,306 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

