Observer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $88,618.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Observer has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $18.64 million and approximately $88,618.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00043072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00114852 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

