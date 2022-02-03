Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in January

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 94,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 33,772 shares during the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market cap of $91.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.21.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.48 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 13.70%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets and distributes appearance, performance and maintenance products under the Star brite and Star Tron brand names. The firm also manufactures and distributes disinfectant, sanitizing and deodorizing products under the Performacide and Star brite brand names. It serves the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle and outdoor power equipment markets.

