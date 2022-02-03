ODIN PROTOCOL Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and $1,874.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.56 or 0.07347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056047 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,582.98 or 1.00025998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00054522 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.