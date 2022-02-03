ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $18,616.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.72 or 0.99909465 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00072829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025763 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.96 or 0.00455806 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

