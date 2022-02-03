Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 3,471.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $228,650,000. Finally, Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at $223,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total transaction of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,004 shares of company stock worth $9,782,011. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.32.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $191.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $171.86 and a one year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

