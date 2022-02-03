OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 34,163 iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,386.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,061,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855,469 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,272,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 68,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USIG opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.09. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

