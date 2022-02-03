OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 77,316 Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 10.31% of Renaissance International IPO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,620,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period.

IPOS stock opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Renaissance International IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.