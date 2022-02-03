OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 84,004 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 84,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.