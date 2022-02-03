OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 563.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,989 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.95% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 442,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PIE opened at $24.13 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

