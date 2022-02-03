OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 234,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,936 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUV stock opened at $78.49 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.84 and a 12-month high of $84.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

