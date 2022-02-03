OLD Mission Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 79.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 321,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 852,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,069,000 after purchasing an additional 60,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $52.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

