OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 62,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.