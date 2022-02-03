OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LendingTree at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ TREE opened at $130.50 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $372.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.14.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.
Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.