OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DSOC) by 918.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,639 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 25.99% of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October in the third quarter worth $30,000.

DSOC stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – October has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $33.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

