OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 245.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 37.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FRPT stock opened at $91.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -163.44 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.08 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Financial raised Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.36.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.