Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $39.16

Shares of Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.16 ($0.53) and traded as low as GBX 7.73 ($0.10). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 13,360,969 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 39.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

