OMG Network Price Hits $4.65 (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for $4.65 or 0.00012611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $652.04 million and $187.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00275716 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

