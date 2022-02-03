Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.48

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.48 and traded as high as C$2.48. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 197,286 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$134.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a current ratio of 19.05.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.09. Equities analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

