Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $73.53

Shares of Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $73.53 and traded as low as $72.76. Onex shares last traded at $72.76, with a volume of 517 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONEXF shares. TD Securities started coverage on Onex in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. lifted their price objective on Onex from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Get Onex alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 20.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $6.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 74.31%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Onex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.61%.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.