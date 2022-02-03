Ontology Price Tops $0.48 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $422.28 million and $35.01 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00183111 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.09 or 0.00381364 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00068688 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

