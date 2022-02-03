Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Trading Down 0.6%

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.38 ($0.26). Approximately 662,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,138,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.97. The company has a market capitalization of £130.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Open Orphan Company Profile (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

