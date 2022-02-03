OpenOcean (OOE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.08 Million

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $22.14 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050031 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.08 or 0.07075362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,720.11 or 0.99961414 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00055058 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.