OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Update

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 208,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OPGN has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get OpGen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $0.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.83. OpGen has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. OpGen had a negative net margin of 829.32% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 502.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OpGen in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.