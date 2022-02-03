Oppenheimer Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $21.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,063. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.43.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.54, for a total transaction of $1,076,623.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $17,884,422 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

