Oppenheimer Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $21.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,063. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.51 and a one year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.43.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 358.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,105,000 after purchasing an additional 900,527 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,059,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,564,000 after acquiring an additional 409,414 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $164,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.
About Monolithic Power Systems
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.