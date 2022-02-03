Oppenheimer Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $90.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

GILD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 893,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.78. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 36.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,509,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,634,000 after purchasing an additional 942,147 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 461,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 45,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

