OptionRoom Price Hits $0.0551 on Top Exchanges (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. OptionRoom has a market cap of $688,544.09 and $96,368.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0551 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00050290 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.12 or 0.07074674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055394 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,697.92 or 0.99736270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055046 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

