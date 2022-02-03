Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,267 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 34,297 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of ORCL opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.