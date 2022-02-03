Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €11.85 ($13.31).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.42) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.80 ($11.01) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Orange stock opened at €10.38 ($11.67) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.56. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($17.75).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

